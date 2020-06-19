All apartments in Boston
57 Westland Ave Apt 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

57 Westland Ave Apt 2

57 Westland Avenue · (978) 317-4010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

57 Westland Avenue, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit #2 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit #8 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit #6 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Dog friendly right on Newbury Street around the corner from the Prudential Center. Amazing location. Large garden level front facing unit. Laundry in building, includes heat and hot water. New hardwood floors here! CATS AND DOGS ARE WELCOME! Student friendly!!

(RLNE5795097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 have any available units?
57 Westland Ave Apt 2 has 3 units available starting at $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 have?
Some of 57 Westland Ave Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
57 Westland Ave Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 has units with dishwashers.
