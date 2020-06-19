Dog friendly right on Newbury Street around the corner from the Prudential Center. Amazing location. Large garden level front facing unit. Laundry in building, includes heat and hot water. New hardwood floors here! CATS AND DOGS ARE WELCOME! Student friendly!!
(RLNE5795097)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 have any available units?
57 Westland Ave Apt 2 has 3 units available starting at $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 have?
Some of 57 Westland Ave Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
57 Westland Ave Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Westland Ave Apt 2 has units with dishwashers.