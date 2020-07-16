All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

57 Gainsborough Street

57 Gainsborough Street · No Longer Available
Location

57 Gainsborough Street, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
57 Gainsborough Street Apt #6, Boston, MA 02115 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by James Anderson, Hillway Realty, (508) 369-6352. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Top floor unit with amazing city views. Modern studio with high ceilings, granite counters, dishwasher/disposal, marble bathroom and hardwood floors. Unit has been completely renovated. The building features common laundry and an incredible roof deck. Transportation Bus: 43, Tremont St @ Douglas Pk (0.37 mi) Bus: SL4, Washington St @ Massachusetts Ave (0.65 mi) Rail: Franklin Line, Ruggles (0.42 mi) Subway: Orange Line, Massachusetts Avenue (0.19 mi) Bus: 47, Ruggles (0.42 mi) Bus: 28, Ruggles (0.42 mi) Bus: 39, Huntington Ave @ Gainsborough St (0.06 mi) Tram: E, Symphony (0.10 mi) Bus: 1, Massachusetts Ave @ Huntington Ave (0.12 mi) Bus: 55, Belvidere St @ Huntington Ave (0.34 mi) Bus: 9, Ring Rd @ Huntington Ave (0.51 mi) Tram: D, Hynes Convention Center (0.39 mi) Bus: Green Line D Shuttle, Kenmore (0.62 mi) Bus: 8, Kenmore (0.64 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Gainsborough Street have any available units?
57 Gainsborough Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 Gainsborough Street have?
Some of 57 Gainsborough Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Gainsborough Street currently offering any rent specials?
57 Gainsborough Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Gainsborough Street pet-friendly?
No, 57 Gainsborough Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 57 Gainsborough Street offer parking?
No, 57 Gainsborough Street does not offer parking.
Does 57 Gainsborough Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Gainsborough Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Gainsborough Street have a pool?
No, 57 Gainsborough Street does not have a pool.
Does 57 Gainsborough Street have accessible units?
No, 57 Gainsborough Street does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Gainsborough Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Gainsborough Street has units with dishwashers.
