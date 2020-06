Amenities

Spacious first floor two Bedroom-plus condo currently being renovated. This home offers stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, granite counter-tops, and updated cabinets. Features of this home include an open layout, crown moldings, custom built-ins, stunning hardwood floors throughout common roof deck with breathtaking views and storage in the basement. Will be ready for a 4/1/2020 move in.



Terms: One year lease