Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

56 Park Vale Avenue

56 Park Vale Avenue · (617) 903-8940
Location

56 Park Vale Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
56 Park Vale Avenue Apt #13, Boston, MA 02134 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. 2 Bedroom Apartment in Great Location Available Sep. 1st - Hardwood Floors - Dishwasher - Laundry on Site - Top Floor SUNNY unit Sorry: no pets, no smoking. ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE HERE TO HELP OUR CLIENTS *** We have launched a virtual suite featuring video tours, 3D tours and more to help clients find the right apartment. We are also offering a 15% discount on broker fees for the month of April, smaller deposits to lock down apartments and longer schedules to submit all the fees. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3584863 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Park Vale Avenue have any available units?
56 Park Vale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 56 Park Vale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
56 Park Vale Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Park Vale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 56 Park Vale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 56 Park Vale Avenue offer parking?
No, 56 Park Vale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 56 Park Vale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Park Vale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Park Vale Avenue have a pool?
No, 56 Park Vale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 56 Park Vale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 56 Park Vale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Park Vale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 Park Vale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Park Vale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Park Vale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
