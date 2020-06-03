All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 56 London St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
56 London St.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:10 PM

56 London St.

56 London Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

56 London Street, Boston, MA 02128
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 2 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in East Boston. The apartment features and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 London St. have any available units?
56 London St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 56 London St. currently offering any rent specials?
56 London St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 London St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 56 London St. is pet friendly.
Does 56 London St. offer parking?
No, 56 London St. does not offer parking.
Does 56 London St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 London St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 London St. have a pool?
No, 56 London St. does not have a pool.
Does 56 London St. have accessible units?
No, 56 London St. does not have accessible units.
Does 56 London St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 London St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 London St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 London St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave
Boston, MA 02210
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
Lofts At Atlantic Wharf
530 Atlantic Ave
Boston, MA 02210
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
Boston East
126 Border Street
Boston, MA 02128
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College