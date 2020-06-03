Rent Calculator
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:10 PM
56 London St.
56 London Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
56 London Street, Boston, MA 02128
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
Amenities
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 2 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in East Boston. The apartment features and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 56 London St. have any available units?
56 London St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 56 London St. currently offering any rent specials?
56 London St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 London St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 56 London St. is pet friendly.
Does 56 London St. offer parking?
No, 56 London St. does not offer parking.
Does 56 London St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 London St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 London St. have a pool?
No, 56 London St. does not have a pool.
Does 56 London St. have accessible units?
No, 56 London St. does not have accessible units.
Does 56 London St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 London St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 London St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 London St. does not have units with air conditioning.
