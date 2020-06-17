All apartments in Boston
56 H
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

56 H

56 H Street · No Longer Available
Location

56 H Street, Boston, MA 02127
Telegraph Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 11  E 8th St @ H St (0.33 mi)Bus: 10  E Broadway @ H St (0.05 mi)Bus: 9  W Broadway @ Dorchester St (0.23 mi)Bus: 7  L St @ Broadway (0.30 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 H have any available units?
56 H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 56 H currently offering any rent specials?
56 H isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 H pet-friendly?
No, 56 H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 56 H offer parking?
No, 56 H does not offer parking.
Does 56 H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 H have a pool?
No, 56 H does not have a pool.
Does 56 H have accessible units?
No, 56 H does not have accessible units.
Does 56 H have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 H have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 H does not have units with air conditioning.
