537 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02111 Chinatown - Leather District
FREE RENT THROUGH 2/28/20!! Approximately 900 square feet of retail space with an additional 500 square feet of storage. Driveway included. Off the chart drive by and walk by traffic right on Washington Street in Brighton
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 537 Washington have any available units?
537 Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 537 Washington currently offering any rent specials?
537 Washington isn't currently offering any rent specials.