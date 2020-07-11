All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 2 2020 at 8:27 AM

534 Beacon St.

534 Beacon Street · (617) 206-3333
Location

534 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02215
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
Great south facing 1 bed 1 bath in the Charlesview. Unit features an open layout, well-proportioned rooms, hardwood floors, central heat, and air. Fantastic professionally managed building with a daytime doorman, on-site super, elevator and large laundry room. Incoming tenant to pay First, Last, security, and brokers fee. No pets or undergraduate students. Available September 1st. The Charlewview condominium is a professionally managed building with daytime doorman, large clean laundry room, and elevator.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 534 Beacon St. have any available units?
534 Beacon St. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 534 Beacon St. have?
Some of 534 Beacon St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 Beacon St. currently offering any rent specials?
534 Beacon St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Beacon St. pet-friendly?
No, 534 Beacon St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 534 Beacon St. offer parking?
No, 534 Beacon St. does not offer parking.
Does 534 Beacon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 Beacon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Beacon St. have a pool?
No, 534 Beacon St. does not have a pool.
Does 534 Beacon St. have accessible units?
No, 534 Beacon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Beacon St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 Beacon St. does not have units with dishwashers.

