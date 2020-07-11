534 Beacon St..

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors air conditioning elevator doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry

Great south facing 1 bed 1 bath in the Charlesview. Unit features an open layout, well-proportioned rooms, hardwood floors, central heat, and air. Fantastic professionally managed building with a daytime doorman, on-site super, elevator and large laundry room. Incoming tenant to pay First, Last, security, and brokers fee. No pets or undergraduate students. Available September 1st. The Charlewview condominium is a professionally managed building with daytime doorman, large clean laundry room, and elevator.



Terms: One year lease