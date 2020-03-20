All apartments in Boston
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
53 Chestnut Hill Ave.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

53 Chestnut Hill Ave.

53 Chestnut Hill Avenue · (302) 381-8752
Location

53 Chestnut Hill Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 9999 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Stunning and massive 4 bedroom 3 bath unit in Brighton Center available for September 1 with four off street parking spots included! This unit features four large bedrooms, free laundry in basement, hardwood floors throughout, brand new kitchen & bathrooms.. Owner is great, house is beautiful, neighbors are awesome and additional street parking is ample and easy in the area for guest visits! Added bonuses are solid water pressure, and extra storage! Public transit is easy and accessible in the area. Located a 1 min walk away are the 51, 65, 66 and 86 bus and 501 & 503 express buses to downtown. 10 min walk to the green line! Note: Landlord will paint, ensure unit is professionally cleaned, and repaired prior to any incoming new tenants. He is a contractor and motivated to reset this unit back to prime condition. Check it out today, it wont sit! No pets please. Video tours: Part 1 https://youtu.be/0PawQ5eodJ4 Part 2 https://youtu.be/sG4zusSchgI Lease Details: Owner pays for trash and sewer, tenants pay for electric and gas. All systems are efficient and new.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Chestnut Hill Ave. have any available units?
53 Chestnut Hill Ave. has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 53 Chestnut Hill Ave. have?
Some of 53 Chestnut Hill Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Chestnut Hill Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
53 Chestnut Hill Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Chestnut Hill Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 53 Chestnut Hill Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 53 Chestnut Hill Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 53 Chestnut Hill Ave. does offer parking.
Does 53 Chestnut Hill Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Chestnut Hill Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Chestnut Hill Ave. have a pool?
No, 53 Chestnut Hill Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 53 Chestnut Hill Ave. have accessible units?
No, 53 Chestnut Hill Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Chestnut Hill Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 Chestnut Hill Ave. has units with dishwashers.
