All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 53 Chelsea St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
53 Chelsea St.
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

53 Chelsea St.

53 Chelsea Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

53 Chelsea Street, Boston, MA 02128
Jeffries Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
No description added

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Chelsea St. have any available units?
53 Chelsea St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 53 Chelsea St. have?
Some of 53 Chelsea St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Chelsea St. currently offering any rent specials?
53 Chelsea St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Chelsea St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 53 Chelsea St. is pet friendly.
Does 53 Chelsea St. offer parking?
No, 53 Chelsea St. does not offer parking.
Does 53 Chelsea St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 Chelsea St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Chelsea St. have a pool?
No, 53 Chelsea St. does not have a pool.
Does 53 Chelsea St. have accessible units?
No, 53 Chelsea St. does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Chelsea St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 Chelsea St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St
Boston, MA 02135
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
Carson Tower
1410 Columbia Rd
Boston, MA 02127
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd
Boston, MA 02125
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02116
150 Camden
150 Camden Street
Boston, MA 02118
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College