Home
Boston, MA
53 Chelsea St.
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
53 Chelsea St.
53 Chelsea Street
No Longer Available
Location
53 Chelsea Street, Boston, MA 02128
Jeffries Point
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
No description added
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 53 Chelsea St. have any available units?
53 Chelsea St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 53 Chelsea St. have?
Some of 53 Chelsea St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 53 Chelsea St. currently offering any rent specials?
53 Chelsea St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Chelsea St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 53 Chelsea St. is pet friendly.
Does 53 Chelsea St. offer parking?
No, 53 Chelsea St. does not offer parking.
Does 53 Chelsea St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 Chelsea St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Chelsea St. have a pool?
No, 53 Chelsea St. does not have a pool.
Does 53 Chelsea St. have accessible units?
No, 53 Chelsea St. does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Chelsea St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 Chelsea St. has units with dishwashers.
