53 Algonquin
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

53 Algonquin

53 Algonquin Street · No Longer Available
Location

53 Algonquin Street, Boston, MA 02124
Codman Square - East Codman Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Tram: B  Boston College (0.17 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Algonquin have any available units?
53 Algonquin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 53 Algonquin currently offering any rent specials?
53 Algonquin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Algonquin pet-friendly?
No, 53 Algonquin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 53 Algonquin offer parking?
No, 53 Algonquin does not offer parking.
Does 53 Algonquin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Algonquin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Algonquin have a pool?
No, 53 Algonquin does not have a pool.
Does 53 Algonquin have accessible units?
No, 53 Algonquin does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Algonquin have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Algonquin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Algonquin have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Algonquin does not have units with air conditioning.
