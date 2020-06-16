All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 529 Columbus Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
529 Columbus Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

529 Columbus Ave

529 Columbus Avenue · (774) 521-6975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
South End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

529 Columbus Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 17 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
NO BROKER FEE for immediate move-in. AMAZING OPPORTUNITY to live in the South End in a parlor level, front facing FURNISHED studio with elevator, common laundry and breathtaking ROOF DECK. This unit literally has IT ALL! Shiny dark mahogany floors throughout, updated kitchen with full size stove and refrigerator, gorgeous modern bathroom, decorative fireplace, high ceilings, beautiful crown molding and front facing bay window. Hunter Douglas window treatments, custom California Closets, flat screen TV, and sleek foldable Murphy bed. Tenants are responsible for utilities. Available June 1st. NO BOKER FEE for immediate move-in. Contact CALLA today (774) 521-6975

(RLNE5818446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Columbus Ave have any available units?
529 Columbus Ave has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 Columbus Ave have?
Some of 529 Columbus Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Columbus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
529 Columbus Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Columbus Ave pet-friendly?
No, 529 Columbus Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 529 Columbus Ave offer parking?
No, 529 Columbus Ave does not offer parking.
Does 529 Columbus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 Columbus Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Columbus Ave have a pool?
No, 529 Columbus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 529 Columbus Ave have accessible units?
No, 529 Columbus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Columbus Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 Columbus Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 529 Columbus Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
8 Winter Street
8 Winter Street
Boston, MA 02108
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street
Boston, MA 02109
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity