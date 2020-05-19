Rent Calculator
52 Guild
Location
52 Guild Street, Boston, MA 02119
Highland Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Hardwood Floors Brand New Kitchen Granite Counters Stainless Steel Appliances On-Site Laundry Deck
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 52 Guild have any available units?
52 Guild doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 52 Guild have?
Some of 52 Guild's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 52 Guild currently offering any rent specials?
52 Guild isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Guild pet-friendly?
No, 52 Guild is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 52 Guild offer parking?
No, 52 Guild does not offer parking.
Does 52 Guild have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Guild does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Guild have a pool?
No, 52 Guild does not have a pool.
Does 52 Guild have accessible units?
No, 52 Guild does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Guild have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Guild does not have units with dishwashers.
