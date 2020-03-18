All apartments in Boston
5117 Washington
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM

5117 Washington

5117 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

5117 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02132
Upper Washington - Spring Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 35  Grove St @ Overlook Rd (0.19 mi)Bus: 40  W Boundary Rd @ Cedarcrest Rd (0.40 mi)Bus: 40/50  W Boundary Rd @ Washington St (0.34 mi)Bus: 34E  Washington St opp Rockingham Ave (0.03 mi)Bus: 34  Washington St @ Rockingham Ave (0.03 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5117 Washington have any available units?
5117 Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 5117 Washington currently offering any rent specials?
5117 Washington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5117 Washington pet-friendly?
No, 5117 Washington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 5117 Washington offer parking?
No, 5117 Washington does not offer parking.
Does 5117 Washington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5117 Washington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5117 Washington have a pool?
No, 5117 Washington does not have a pool.
Does 5117 Washington have accessible units?
No, 5117 Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 5117 Washington have units with dishwashers?
No, 5117 Washington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5117 Washington have units with air conditioning?
No, 5117 Washington does not have units with air conditioning.
