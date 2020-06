Amenities

recently renovated some paid utils range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities

Top floor studio unit available NOW-- close to trolley ( E and D line)



Heat and hot water included - coin operated laundry is available on site.



Recent updates- unit has stove, floors refinished, tub re-glazed. One person occupancy.



Lease to end in summer 2021. References required.



Strictly no pets or smoking allowed

RENOVATED STUDIO on Trolley with stove- heat and hot water included.



No pets or smoking allowed- references required. One person occupancy.



Coin-operated laundry available on site.



Lease to end in summer 2021