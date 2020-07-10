All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 503 Congress St Unit 10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
503 Congress St Unit 10
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

503 Congress St Unit 10

503 Congress St · (617) 419-0584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
D Street - West Broadway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

503 Congress St, Boston, MA 02210
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2600 · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
24hr gym
parking
garage
This is a great luxury 1 bedroom apartment in Boston's Seaport District! The unit is equipped with laundry in unit, a fully equipped kitchen, large windows, and central heat & A/C. As a resident you'll also have access to a 24 hour fitness center, outdoor terrace, and many other social areas. Just keep in mind that things rent fast so don't wait to inquire for more information!

MBTA Access:
- Silver Line: World Trade Center Station
- Red Line: South Station
- Commuter Rail: South Station

*Price may reflect the annual net effective rent with any rent concessions being offered.
*Prices, specials, and availability subject to change.
*Photos may be of a model or vacant unit not reflecting exact available.

(RLNE5914178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Congress St Unit 10 have any available units?
503 Congress St Unit 10 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 Congress St Unit 10 have?
Some of 503 Congress St Unit 10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Congress St Unit 10 currently offering any rent specials?
503 Congress St Unit 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Congress St Unit 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 Congress St Unit 10 is pet friendly.
Does 503 Congress St Unit 10 offer parking?
Yes, 503 Congress St Unit 10 offers parking.
Does 503 Congress St Unit 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 Congress St Unit 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Congress St Unit 10 have a pool?
No, 503 Congress St Unit 10 does not have a pool.
Does 503 Congress St Unit 10 have accessible units?
No, 503 Congress St Unit 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Congress St Unit 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 Congress St Unit 10 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 503 Congress St Unit 10?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St
Boston, MA 02126
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St.
Boston, MA 02114
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
The Smith
89 E Dedham St
Boston, MA 02118
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl
Boston, MA 02114
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street
Boston, MA 02109
Boylston Crossing
829 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02116

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity