Beautiful, full-service building with 24/7 concierge, gym, yoga studio, patio lounge and other common spaces, a coffee shop on ground floor. Attached parking garage, pet-friendly, luxury finishes, close to south station, and multiple other MBTA stations. Easy access to Routes 90 and 93 to get out of the city quickly. Photos are of various available apartments - multiple dates and sizes This is a NO FEE listing.