Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

5 Wiget St.

5 Wiget Street · (617) 744-4733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Wiget Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 2 bedroom apartment with 2 bathroom located in North End. The apartment features Central Air,Ceramic Tiles,Dishwasher,Disposal,Gas Heat,Hardwood Floors,Laundry in Unit,Microwave,Modern Bath,Modern Kitchen,Roof Deck and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Wiget St. have any available units?
5 Wiget St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Wiget St. have?
Some of 5 Wiget St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Wiget St. currently offering any rent specials?
5 Wiget St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Wiget St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Wiget St. is pet friendly.
Does 5 Wiget St. offer parking?
No, 5 Wiget St. does not offer parking.
Does 5 Wiget St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Wiget St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Wiget St. have a pool?
No, 5 Wiget St. does not have a pool.
Does 5 Wiget St. have accessible units?
No, 5 Wiget St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Wiget St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Wiget St. has units with dishwashers.
