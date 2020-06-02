All apartments in Boston
5 Transit St.
5 Transit St.

5 Transit Street · (617) 953-4748
Location

5 Transit Street, Boston, MA 02127
Columbus Park - Andrew Square

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Charming 2 bdrm in South Boston, less than 1 minute walk to Andrew T station (red line), 1 off-street parking spot included in the rent!!! Nice eat-in kitchen with quartz counter tops and builder-in microwave. Large fridge with ice maker..Good size bedrooms with decent closet space, one has a walking closet! Sunny living room with an alcove perfect for an office area or additional storage. Gleaming hardwood floors, over sized porch. Central heat and A/C. Intercom. Tons of closet and storage space! Very convenient location: right by Andrew Square station (buses and trains), 10 min walk o the Carson Beach, near many shops and restaurants, South Bay Plaza featuring a brand new AMC movie theater, Stop & Shop, Target and many more is walking distance form here!! Easy access to I-93 and Mass Pike! One off street parking spot is included in the rent!!! THIS IS A MUST SEE Don't wait, it will not last!!!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Transit St. have any available units?
5 Transit St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Transit St. have?
Some of 5 Transit St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Transit St. currently offering any rent specials?
5 Transit St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Transit St. pet-friendly?
No, 5 Transit St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 5 Transit St. offer parking?
Yes, 5 Transit St. does offer parking.
Does 5 Transit St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Transit St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Transit St. have a pool?
No, 5 Transit St. does not have a pool.
Does 5 Transit St. have accessible units?
No, 5 Transit St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Transit St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Transit St. has units with dishwashers.
