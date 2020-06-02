5 Transit St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking media room

Charming 2 bdrm in South Boston, less than 1 minute walk to Andrew T station (red line), 1 off-street parking spot included in the rent!!! Nice eat-in kitchen with quartz counter tops and builder-in microwave. Large fridge with ice maker..Good size bedrooms with decent closet space, one has a walking closet! Sunny living room with an alcove perfect for an office area or additional storage. Gleaming hardwood floors, over sized porch. Central heat and A/C. Intercom. Tons of closet and storage space! Very convenient location: right by Andrew Square station (buses and trains), 10 min walk o the Carson Beach, near many shops and restaurants, South Bay Plaza featuring a brand new AMC movie theater, Stop & Shop, Target and many more is walking distance form here!! Easy access to I-93 and Mass Pike! One off street parking spot is included in the rent!!! THIS IS A MUST SEE Don't wait, it will not last!!!



Terms: One year lease