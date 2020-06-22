Rent Calculator
Home
Boston, MA
5 Oswald St.
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5 Oswald St.
5 Oswald Street
No Longer Available
Location
5 Oswald Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This a great 4 bedroom multifamily with 1 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The multifamily features Hardwood Floors,Laundry in Building,Yard and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5 Oswald St. have any available units?
5 Oswald St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 5 Oswald St. currently offering any rent specials?
5 Oswald St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Oswald St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Oswald St. is pet friendly.
Does 5 Oswald St. offer parking?
No, 5 Oswald St. does not offer parking.
Does 5 Oswald St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Oswald St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Oswald St. have a pool?
No, 5 Oswald St. does not have a pool.
Does 5 Oswald St. have accessible units?
No, 5 Oswald St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Oswald St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Oswald St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Oswald St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Oswald St. does not have units with air conditioning.
