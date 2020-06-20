All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 5 Benson St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
5 Benson St.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

5 Benson St.

5 Benson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Allston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5 Benson Street, Boston, MA 02135
Allston

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Contact us for more information on this and hundreds of other listings! EDGE Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions, or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. One-month brokerage fee applies.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Benson St. have any available units?
5 Benson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Benson St. have?
Some of 5 Benson St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Benson St. currently offering any rent specials?
5 Benson St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Benson St. pet-friendly?
No, 5 Benson St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 5 Benson St. offer parking?
No, 5 Benson St. does not offer parking.
Does 5 Benson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Benson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Benson St. have a pool?
No, 5 Benson St. does not have a pool.
Does 5 Benson St. have accessible units?
No, 5 Benson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Benson St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Benson St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street
Boston, MA 02134
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd
Boston, MA 02125
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
Flats on D
411 D St
Boston, MA 02210
Radian
120 Kingston St
Boston, MA 02111
4 Elko St
4 Elko St
Boston, MA 02135
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College