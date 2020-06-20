Contact us for more information on this and hundreds of other listings! EDGE Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions, or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. One-month brokerage fee applies.
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5 Benson St. have any available units?
5 Benson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Benson St. have?
Some of 5 Benson St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Benson St. currently offering any rent specials?
5 Benson St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.