497 Beacon St, Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 1 BR Apt in BackBay with Washer/Dryer IN UNIT! - Location, Location, Location!



Rare chance to snatch up this beautiful 1 Bedroom apartment in Back Bay before rent prices go up in the spring. This apartment is located on Beacon Street and Massachusetts Ave. Walking distance to Newbury Street and many of the best restaurants in town!



There is in-unit laundry and a laundromat one block away.



Hardwood floor, updated kitchen, and exposed brick wall.



Good credit a must! No smoking, no pets.

First month rent, security deposit, broker fee, and full background check required.



If you are interested in a virtual showing please call Zachary at:



Dependable Real Estate

617-553-4717

zachary@dependablere.com

zhall@rpmboston.com



(RLNE2006750)