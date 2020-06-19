All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 497 Beacon St, Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
497 Beacon St, Unit 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

497 Beacon St, Unit 2

497 Beacon Street · (617) 522-0099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Back Bay
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

497 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02215
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 497 Beacon St, Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
497 Beacon St, Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 1 BR Apt in BackBay with Washer/Dryer IN UNIT! - Location, Location, Location!

Rare chance to snatch up this beautiful 1 Bedroom apartment in Back Bay before rent prices go up in the spring. This apartment is located on Beacon Street and Massachusetts Ave. Walking distance to Newbury Street and many of the best restaurants in town!

There is in-unit laundry and a laundromat one block away.

Hardwood floor, updated kitchen, and exposed brick wall.

Good credit a must! No smoking, no pets.
First month rent, security deposit, broker fee, and full background check required.

If you are interested in a virtual showing please call Zachary at:

Dependable Real Estate
617-553-4717
zachary@dependablere.com
zhall@rpmboston.com

(RLNE2006750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 497 Beacon St, Unit 2 have any available units?
497 Beacon St, Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 497 Beacon St, Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
497 Beacon St, Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 497 Beacon St, Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 497 Beacon St, Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 497 Beacon St, Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 497 Beacon St, Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 497 Beacon St, Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 497 Beacon St, Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 497 Beacon St, Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 497 Beacon St, Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 497 Beacon St, Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 497 Beacon St, Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 497 Beacon St, Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 497 Beacon St, Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 497 Beacon St, Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 497 Beacon St, Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 497 Beacon St, Unit 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02116
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
Velo
3686 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02130
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity