Amenities

492 Beacon Street Apt #TH, Boston, MA 02115 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed. Back Bay/ Church Court Condominium, unique 1660 sq ft, triplex 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath unit with reserved garage parking space included. This property, accessed by a staircase from the lobby offers 24 hr concierge, beautiful architectural detail and features an open concept living / dining and kitchen, with recessed lighting and incredible natural light from huge multiple windows . Kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters and stainless appliances. There are 2 nice size bedrooms, with custom closets, a full bath and laundry on the second floor. A spacious master bedroom on the upper level has lofted ceilings and charming "flowe " cut windows from the original church structure, with a full ensuite bath and walk in closet. The unit has a private balcony plus a Juliette balcony, excellent storage and a lovely common courtyard. Well located close to all the of Back Bay's fine shops , restaurants and markets, and easy access to commuter routes and T. [ Published 22-Jun-20 / ID 3580117 ]