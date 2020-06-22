All apartments in Boston
492 Beacon Street
Last updated June 22 2020 at 8:50 AM

492 Beacon Street

492 Beacon Street · (857) 204-6623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

492 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
courtyard
parking
garage
lobby
492 Beacon Street Apt #TH, Boston, MA 02115 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed. Back Bay/ Church Court Condominium, unique 1660 sq ft, triplex 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath unit with reserved garage parking space included. This property, accessed by a staircase from the lobby offers 24 hr concierge, beautiful architectural detail and features an open concept living / dining and kitchen, with recessed lighting and incredible natural light from huge multiple windows . Kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters and stainless appliances. There are 2 nice size bedrooms, with custom closets, a full bath and laundry on the second floor. A spacious master bedroom on the upper level has lofted ceilings and charming "flowe " cut windows from the original church structure, with a full ensuite bath and walk in closet. The unit has a private balcony plus a Juliette balcony, excellent storage and a lovely common courtyard. Well located close to all the of Back Bay's fine shops , restaurants and markets, and easy access to commuter routes and T. [ Published 22-Jun-20 / ID 3580117 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

