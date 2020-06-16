49 Walk Hill St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Bright 3 bedroom Jamaica Plain apartment. Features hardwood floors throughout, large living-room, kitchen with large walk-in pantry, gas stove, dishwasher, washing machine and dryer. Lots of closet space including large walk-in back hall closet. Bonus features include office/den or guest room in addition to 3 formal bedrooms. Other features include lots of natural light, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, big bedrooms. Balcony and manicured ground complete this gem. Garage parking available for $150 per month. Contact Moises @ Senn Residential: 857-204-8003 or mmartinez@sennere.com



Terms: One year lease