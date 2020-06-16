All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:12 PM

49 Walk Hill St.

49 Walk Hill Street · (857) 204-8003
Location

49 Walk Hill Street, Boston, MA 02130
Forest Hills - Woodbourne

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright 3 bedroom Jamaica Plain apartment. Features hardwood floors throughout, large living-room, kitchen with large walk-in pantry, gas stove, dishwasher, washing machine and dryer. Lots of closet space including large walk-in back hall closet. Bonus features include office/den or guest room in addition to 3 formal bedrooms. Other features include lots of natural light, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, big bedrooms. Balcony and manicured ground complete this gem. Garage parking available for $150 per month. Contact Moises @ Senn Residential: 857-204-8003 or mmartinez@sennere.com

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Walk Hill St. have any available units?
49 Walk Hill St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 Walk Hill St. have?
Some of 49 Walk Hill St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Walk Hill St. currently offering any rent specials?
49 Walk Hill St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Walk Hill St. pet-friendly?
No, 49 Walk Hill St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 49 Walk Hill St. offer parking?
Yes, 49 Walk Hill St. does offer parking.
Does 49 Walk Hill St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Walk Hill St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Walk Hill St. have a pool?
No, 49 Walk Hill St. does not have a pool.
Does 49 Walk Hill St. have accessible units?
No, 49 Walk Hill St. does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Walk Hill St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 Walk Hill St. has units with dishwashers.
