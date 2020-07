Amenities

A dream for commuters! One bedroom on the cute street of South Russell in Beacon Hill. Conveniently located near Whole Foods, Park Street & MGH T stops, Suffolk University and the hospitals! Easy access to the highways! This cozy one bedroom apartment features kitchen stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout the bedrooms and kitchen. This apartment features plenty of closet space, with two closets and large built in wall cabinets for storage. You will love the wood trimmed windows and high ceilings in this apartment. (There is a large bonus closet that can double as a small office or large walk in closet!)