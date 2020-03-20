49 Saint Stephen St Vc

Amenities
7 Bed, 4 bath, Garage Inc, W/D in unit, Berklee - Property Id: 234511
** Owner pays 1/2 the broker fee *
** 5 minutes walk to Berklee **
- Available September 1st
- Huge 7 bedrooms, 4 Full bathrooms, 2 Kitchens, 4 floors townhouse short walk to Berklee, Northeastern, BU, Boston Conservatory, MassArt
- Parking included (Garage, one spot)
- Cats ok
- Washer/dryer in unit (Free Laundry!)
- Huge Basement with extra kitchen and bathroom
- Text/email to schedule a showing. Thanks!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234511
Property Id 234511
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5846929)