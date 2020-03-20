All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

49 Saint Stephen St Vc

49 Saint Stephen Street · (857) 498-7079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

49 Saint Stephen Street, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

7 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Vc · Avail. now

$8,800

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
7 Bed, 4 bath, Garage Inc, W/D in unit, Berklee - Property Id: 234511

** Owner pays 1/2 the broker fee *
** 5 minutes walk to Berklee **
- Available September 1st
- Huge 7 bedrooms, 4 Full bathrooms, 2 Kitchens, 4 floors townhouse short walk to Berklee, Northeastern, BU, Boston Conservatory, MassArt
- Parking included (Garage, one spot)
- Cats ok
- Washer/dryer in unit (Free Laundry!)
- Huge Basement with extra kitchen and bathroom
- Text/email to schedule a showing. Thanks!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234511
Property Id 234511

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5846929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Saint Stephen St Vc have any available units?
49 Saint Stephen St Vc has a unit available for $8,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 Saint Stephen St Vc have?
Some of 49 Saint Stephen St Vc's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Saint Stephen St Vc currently offering any rent specials?
49 Saint Stephen St Vc isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Saint Stephen St Vc pet-friendly?
No, 49 Saint Stephen St Vc is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 49 Saint Stephen St Vc offer parking?
Yes, 49 Saint Stephen St Vc does offer parking.
Does 49 Saint Stephen St Vc have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 Saint Stephen St Vc offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Saint Stephen St Vc have a pool?
No, 49 Saint Stephen St Vc does not have a pool.
Does 49 Saint Stephen St Vc have accessible units?
No, 49 Saint Stephen St Vc does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Saint Stephen St Vc have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 Saint Stephen St Vc has units with dishwashers.
