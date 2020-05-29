All apartments in Boston
49 Gloucester St # B2

49 Gloucester St · (978) 317-4010
Location

49 Gloucester St, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit #B2 · Avail. now

$2,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit #4 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,280

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Spacious garden level 1-bedroom/1-bathroom apartment right on Gloucester by Newbury Street and the Prudential Center. Unit has hardwood floors throughout, a nice kitchen with white cabinets, living room is very large, and has full sized windows that allow for plenty of natural light.

It is close to many of Boston's most loved attractions including: Public Gardens, Charles River, Copley Place, Prudential Center, Boston Public Library, John Hancock Tower, Hynes Convention Center, Newbury St, Boylston Street, Commonwealth Avenue, Massachusetts Turnpike, Berklee College of Music, Boston Architectural College, New England College of Optometry, MIT, and BU. It is also convenient to Trader Joe's, Shopping, Restaurants, and Public transportation- Arlington (Green Line), Copley (Green Line), Hynes Convention Center (Green Line), Back Bay station (Orange Line/MBTA Commuter Rail)

(RLNE5738602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Gloucester St # B2 have any available units?
49 Gloucester St # B2 has 2 units available starting at $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 Gloucester St # B2 have?
Some of 49 Gloucester St # B2's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Gloucester St # B2 currently offering any rent specials?
49 Gloucester St # B2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Gloucester St # B2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 49 Gloucester St # B2 is pet friendly.
Does 49 Gloucester St # B2 offer parking?
No, 49 Gloucester St # B2 does not offer parking.
Does 49 Gloucester St # B2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Gloucester St # B2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Gloucester St # B2 have a pool?
No, 49 Gloucester St # B2 does not have a pool.
Does 49 Gloucester St # B2 have accessible units?
No, 49 Gloucester St # B2 does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Gloucester St # B2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 Gloucester St # B2 has units with dishwashers.
