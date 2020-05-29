49 Gloucester St # B2

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly fireplace some paid utils

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Spacious garden level 1-bedroom/1-bathroom apartment right on Gloucester by Newbury Street and the Prudential Center. Unit has hardwood floors throughout, a nice kitchen with white cabinets, living room is very large, and has full sized windows that allow for plenty of natural light.



It is close to many of Boston's most loved attractions including: Public Gardens, Charles River, Copley Place, Prudential Center, Boston Public Library, John Hancock Tower, Hynes Convention Center, Newbury St, Boylston Street, Commonwealth Avenue, Massachusetts Turnpike, Berklee College of Music, Boston Architectural College, New England College of Optometry, MIT, and BU. It is also convenient to Trader Joe's, Shopping, Restaurants, and Public transportation- Arlington (Green Line), Copley (Green Line), Hynes Convention Center (Green Line), Back Bay station (Orange Line/MBTA Commuter Rail)



