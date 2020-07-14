49 Gloucester St Apt 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

4 Available 09/01/20 This PET FRIENDLY location is truly in the heart of all that Boston has to offer. The apartments features a large living room with decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, and has heat and hot water included. Easy access to Green/Orange/Silver Line T stops, MBTA bus, Mass Avenue, Symphony Hall, Northeastern University (NEU), New England Conservatory of Music, Berklee College of Music, Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS), Museum of Fine Art, Emerson College, South End area, Back Bay area, Newbury Street, Fenway Park, Boston Common area, Prudential Center, Whole Food Market, and everything Boston has to offer.



Colleen O'Dell

Boston Proper Real Estate

(617) 875-3436



(RLNE5855371)