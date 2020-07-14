All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

49 Gloucester St Apt 4

49 Gloucester St · (617) 875-3436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

49 Gloucester St, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,280

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
4 Available 09/01/20 This PET FRIENDLY location is truly in the heart of all that Boston has to offer. The apartments features a large living room with decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, and has heat and hot water included. Easy access to Green/Orange/Silver Line T stops, MBTA bus, Mass Avenue, Symphony Hall, Northeastern University (NEU), New England Conservatory of Music, Berklee College of Music, Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS), Museum of Fine Art, Emerson College, South End area, Back Bay area, Newbury Street, Fenway Park, Boston Common area, Prudential Center, Whole Food Market, and everything Boston has to offer.

Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436

(RLNE5855371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Gloucester St Apt 4 have any available units?
49 Gloucester St Apt 4 has a unit available for $2,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 Gloucester St Apt 4 have?
Some of 49 Gloucester St Apt 4's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Gloucester St Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
49 Gloucester St Apt 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Gloucester St Apt 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 49 Gloucester St Apt 4 is pet friendly.
Does 49 Gloucester St Apt 4 offer parking?
No, 49 Gloucester St Apt 4 does not offer parking.
Does 49 Gloucester St Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Gloucester St Apt 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Gloucester St Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 49 Gloucester St Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 49 Gloucester St Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 49 Gloucester St Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Gloucester St Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Gloucester St Apt 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
