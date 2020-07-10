All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 49 Englewood Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
49 Englewood Ave.
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:33 AM

49 Englewood Ave.

49 Englewood Avenue · (617) 688-7850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

49 Englewood Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Perfectly located large 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment in Brighton line just steps to Cleveland Circle and Washington Square. Walk to Beacon St. or Comm Ave for quick access to the B, C or D Line. Property features include hardwood flooring throughout, living room with fire place and dining room, balcony with city views, pantry leading to an updated eat in kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, 2 bedrooms and more. Walking distance to Boston College, restaurants, shopping, Public Transportation and more. Heat and hot water are included with rent. Don't miss out on this unit. Available August 1, 2020! Contact the listing agent, Peter Racheotes at peter@rockhillrg.com or 617-688-7850 for more information.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Englewood Ave. have any available units?
49 Englewood Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 Englewood Ave. have?
Some of 49 Englewood Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Englewood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
49 Englewood Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Englewood Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 49 Englewood Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 49 Englewood Ave. offer parking?
No, 49 Englewood Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 49 Englewood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Englewood Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Englewood Ave. have a pool?
No, 49 Englewood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 49 Englewood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 49 Englewood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Englewood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 Englewood Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 49 Englewood Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln
Boston, MA 02210
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
The Smith
89 E Dedham St
Boston, MA 02118
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
85 Myrtle Street
85 Myrtle Street
Boston, MA 02114
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity