49 Englewood Ave.

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Perfectly located large 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment in Brighton line just steps to Cleveland Circle and Washington Square. Walk to Beacon St. or Comm Ave for quick access to the B, C or D Line. Property features include hardwood flooring throughout, living room with fire place and dining room, balcony with city views, pantry leading to an updated eat in kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, 2 bedrooms and more. Walking distance to Boston College, restaurants, shopping, Public Transportation and more. Heat and hot water are included with rent. Don't miss out on this unit. Available August 1, 2020! Contact the listing agent, Peter Racheotes at peter@rockhillrg.com or 617-688-7850 for more information.



Terms: One year lease