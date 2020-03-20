Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 4847 Washington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
4847 Washington
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4847 Washington
4847 Washington Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Upper Washington - Spring Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4847 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02132
Upper Washington - Spring Street
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 34 Washington St opp W Boundary Rd (0.27 mi)Bus: 34E Washington St opp Maplewood St (0.07 mi)Bus: 40/50 Washington St @ Maplewood St (0.07 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4847 Washington have any available units?
4847 Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 4847 Washington currently offering any rent specials?
4847 Washington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4847 Washington pet-friendly?
No, 4847 Washington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 4847 Washington offer parking?
No, 4847 Washington does not offer parking.
Does 4847 Washington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4847 Washington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4847 Washington have a pool?
No, 4847 Washington does not have a pool.
Does 4847 Washington have accessible units?
No, 4847 Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 4847 Washington have units with dishwashers?
No, 4847 Washington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4847 Washington have units with air conditioning?
No, 4847 Washington does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
40 Boylston St
40 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02111
40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
Carson Tower
1410 Columbia Rd
Boston, MA 02127
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115
Similar Pages
Boston 1 Bedrooms
Boston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with Parking
Boston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Allston
South End
Fenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West Broadway
Back Bay
Downtown Boston
Columbia Point
Lower Roxbury
Apartments Near Colleges
Berklee College of Music
Boston University
Bunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College