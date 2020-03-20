All apartments in Boston
4847 Washington
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM

4847 Washington

4847 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

4847 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02132
Upper Washington - Spring Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 34  Washington St opp W Boundary Rd (0.27 mi)Bus: 34E  Washington St opp Maplewood St (0.07 mi)Bus: 40/50  Washington St @ Maplewood St (0.07 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4847 Washington have any available units?
4847 Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 4847 Washington currently offering any rent specials?
4847 Washington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4847 Washington pet-friendly?
No, 4847 Washington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 4847 Washington offer parking?
No, 4847 Washington does not offer parking.
Does 4847 Washington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4847 Washington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4847 Washington have a pool?
No, 4847 Washington does not have a pool.
Does 4847 Washington have accessible units?
No, 4847 Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 4847 Washington have units with dishwashers?
No, 4847 Washington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4847 Washington have units with air conditioning?
No, 4847 Washington does not have units with air conditioning.
