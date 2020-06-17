All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

483 Beacon St Apt 966

483 Beacon St · (617) 875-3436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

483 Beacon St, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2695 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 483 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
MOVE RIGHT IN to this Back Bay Fully furnished condo with million-dollar panoramic views of the Boston skyline, Charles River, MIT campus, and Cambridge from this 9th floor unit. Open kitchen renovated with maple cabinets, black granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar. Freshly painted walls, hardwood floors, in a two elevator building. This 9th floor home is located in a professionally managed elevator building only a few blocks from, MIT, Hynes T, Newbury Street, the Prudential and much more! Rent includes heat, hot water, Wi-Fi and electricity. Call me today to set up your showing!

Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436

(RLNE5359107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 483 Beacon St Apt 966 have any available units?
483 Beacon St Apt 966 has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 483 Beacon St Apt 966 have?
Some of 483 Beacon St Apt 966's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 483 Beacon St Apt 966 currently offering any rent specials?
483 Beacon St Apt 966 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 483 Beacon St Apt 966 pet-friendly?
No, 483 Beacon St Apt 966 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 483 Beacon St Apt 966 offer parking?
No, 483 Beacon St Apt 966 does not offer parking.
Does 483 Beacon St Apt 966 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 483 Beacon St Apt 966 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 483 Beacon St Apt 966 have a pool?
No, 483 Beacon St Apt 966 does not have a pool.
Does 483 Beacon St Apt 966 have accessible units?
No, 483 Beacon St Apt 966 does not have accessible units.
Does 483 Beacon St Apt 966 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 483 Beacon St Apt 966 has units with dishwashers.
