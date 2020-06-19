All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

48 Hereford St # A

48 Hereford Street · (978) 317-4010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

48 Hereford Street, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit #4 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit #1 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit #GF · Avail. Aug 1

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $3200 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
2 bed, 1 bath unit available for lease on the corner of Newbury and Hereford Streets. Unit features modern kitchen and bath, wood floors. Available 9/1 - unfurnished. Hot Water and Gas Cooking included. Student Friendly!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5793608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Hereford St # A have any available units?
48 Hereford St # A has 4 units available starting at $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 48 Hereford St # A have?
Some of 48 Hereford St # A's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Hereford St # A currently offering any rent specials?
48 Hereford St # A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Hereford St # A pet-friendly?
No, 48 Hereford St # A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 48 Hereford St # A offer parking?
No, 48 Hereford St # A does not offer parking.
Does 48 Hereford St # A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Hereford St # A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Hereford St # A have a pool?
No, 48 Hereford St # A does not have a pool.
Does 48 Hereford St # A have accessible units?
No, 48 Hereford St # A does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Hereford St # A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Hereford St # A has units with dishwashers.
