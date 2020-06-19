2 bed, 1 bath unit available for lease on the corner of Newbury and Hereford Streets. Unit features modern kitchen and bath, wood floors. Available 9/1 - unfurnished. Hot Water and Gas Cooking included. Student Friendly!
No Pets Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 48 Hereford St # A have any available units?
48 Hereford St # A has 4 units available starting at $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 48 Hereford St # A have?
Some of 48 Hereford St # A's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Hereford St # A currently offering any rent specials?
48 Hereford St # A isn't currently offering any rent specials.