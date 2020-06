Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Modern six bed / two bath apartment on Ashford Street in Allston. High-end kitchen with new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Great entertaining room. Apartment has backyard and front porch. Close walk to BU, Green Line, Packards Corner, Super 88, and Allston Village. Be the first one to jump on this apartment before it's too late.