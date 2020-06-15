Rent Calculator
476 Columbus Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
476 Columbus Ave.
476 Columbus Avenue
Location
476 Columbus Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
South End
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 476 Columbus Ave. have any available units?
476 Columbus Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 476 Columbus Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
476 Columbus Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 476 Columbus Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 476 Columbus Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 476 Columbus Ave. offer parking?
No, 476 Columbus Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 476 Columbus Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 476 Columbus Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 476 Columbus Ave. have a pool?
No, 476 Columbus Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 476 Columbus Ave. have accessible units?
No, 476 Columbus Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 476 Columbus Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 476 Columbus Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 476 Columbus Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 476 Columbus Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
