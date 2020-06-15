All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 476 Columbus Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
476 Columbus Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

476 Columbus Ave.

476 Columbus Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
South End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

476 Columbus Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 476 Columbus Ave. have any available units?
476 Columbus Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 476 Columbus Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
476 Columbus Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 476 Columbus Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 476 Columbus Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 476 Columbus Ave. offer parking?
No, 476 Columbus Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 476 Columbus Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 476 Columbus Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 476 Columbus Ave. have a pool?
No, 476 Columbus Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 476 Columbus Ave. have accessible units?
No, 476 Columbus Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 476 Columbus Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 476 Columbus Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 476 Columbus Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 476 Columbus Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College