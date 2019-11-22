Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 472 East 7Th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
472 East 7Th
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
472 East 7Th
472 East Seventh Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Telegraph Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
472 East Seventh Street, Boston, MA 02127
Telegraph Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 11 E 8th St @ H St (0.07 mi)Bus: 10 E Broadway @ H St (0.22 mi)Bus: 9 W Broadway @ Dorchester St (0.29 mi)Bus: 7 L St @ Broadway (0.41 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 472 East 7Th have any available units?
472 East 7Th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 472 East 7Th currently offering any rent specials?
472 East 7Th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 472 East 7Th pet-friendly?
No, 472 East 7Th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 472 East 7Th offer parking?
No, 472 East 7Th does not offer parking.
Does 472 East 7Th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 472 East 7Th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 472 East 7Th have a pool?
No, 472 East 7Th does not have a pool.
Does 472 East 7Th have accessible units?
No, 472 East 7Th does not have accessible units.
Does 472 East 7Th have units with dishwashers?
No, 472 East 7Th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 472 East 7Th have units with air conditioning?
No, 472 East 7Th does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd
Boston, MA 02125
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
9 Gardner Terrace
9 Gardner Terrace
Boston, MA 02134
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street
Boston, MA 02109
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02215
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Similar Pages
Boston 1 Bedrooms
Boston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with Parking
Boston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Allston
South End
Fenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West Broadway
Back Bay
Downtown Boston
Columbia Point
Lower Roxbury
Apartments Near Colleges
Berklee College of Music
Boston University
Bunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College