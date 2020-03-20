Rent Calculator
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
47 Notre Dame St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
47 Notre Dame St.
47 Notre Dame Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
47 Notre Dame Street, Boston, MA 02119
Washington Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Roxbury, Roxbury Apartments, Roxbury apartments for rent, 4 bedroom Roxbury, 4 bedroom apartment Roxbury, Roxbury 4 Bedroom, Four Bedroom Roxbury, Four Bedroom Apartment Roxbury.
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 47 Notre Dame St. have any available units?
47 Notre Dame St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 47 Notre Dame St. currently offering any rent specials?
47 Notre Dame St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Notre Dame St. pet-friendly?
No, 47 Notre Dame St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 47 Notre Dame St. offer parking?
No, 47 Notre Dame St. does not offer parking.
Does 47 Notre Dame St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Notre Dame St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Notre Dame St. have a pool?
No, 47 Notre Dame St. does not have a pool.
Does 47 Notre Dame St. have accessible units?
No, 47 Notre Dame St. does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Notre Dame St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Notre Dame St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Notre Dame St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Notre Dame St. does not have units with air conditioning.
