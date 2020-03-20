All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 47 Charter St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
47 Charter St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

47 Charter St.

47 Charter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
North End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

47 Charter Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Charter St. have any available units?
47 Charter St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 47 Charter St. currently offering any rent specials?
47 Charter St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Charter St. pet-friendly?
No, 47 Charter St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 47 Charter St. offer parking?
No, 47 Charter St. does not offer parking.
Does 47 Charter St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Charter St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Charter St. have a pool?
No, 47 Charter St. does not have a pool.
Does 47 Charter St. have accessible units?
No, 47 Charter St. does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Charter St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Charter St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Charter St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Charter St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St
Boston, MA 02135
The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St
Boston, MA 02129
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
9 Gardner Terrace
9 Gardner Terrace
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College