Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:01 PM
47 Beech Glen St.
47 Beech Glen Street
·
(617) 232-3001
Location
47 Beech Glen Street, Boston, MA 02119
Highland Park
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$3,225
3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 47 Beech Glen St. have any available units?
47 Beech Glen St. has a unit available for $3,225 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 47 Beech Glen St. currently offering any rent specials?
47 Beech Glen St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Beech Glen St. pet-friendly?
No, 47 Beech Glen St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 47 Beech Glen St. offer parking?
No, 47 Beech Glen St. does not offer parking.
Does 47 Beech Glen St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Beech Glen St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Beech Glen St. have a pool?
No, 47 Beech Glen St. does not have a pool.
Does 47 Beech Glen St. have accessible units?
No, 47 Beech Glen St. does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Beech Glen St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Beech Glen St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Beech Glen St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Beech Glen St. does not have units with air conditioning.
