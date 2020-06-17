All apartments in Boston
47 Beech Glen St.

47 Beech Glen Street · (617) 232-3001
Location

47 Beech Glen Street, Boston, MA 02119
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 47 Beech Glen St. have any available units?
47 Beech Glen St. has a unit available for $3,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 47 Beech Glen St. currently offering any rent specials?
47 Beech Glen St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Beech Glen St. pet-friendly?
No, 47 Beech Glen St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 47 Beech Glen St. offer parking?
No, 47 Beech Glen St. does not offer parking.
Does 47 Beech Glen St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Beech Glen St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Beech Glen St. have a pool?
No, 47 Beech Glen St. does not have a pool.
Does 47 Beech Glen St. have accessible units?
No, 47 Beech Glen St. does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Beech Glen St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Beech Glen St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Beech Glen St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Beech Glen St. does not have units with air conditioning.

