All apartments in Boston
Find more places like
465 Park Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
465 Park Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

465 Park Dr

465 Park Drive · (617) 953-6928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

465 Park Drive, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1725 · Avail. now

$1,725

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
- Hardwood floors throughout.
- Laundry in building.
- Heat and hot water included.

- - - Available for March 1st move-in.

(RLNE5524786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 465 Park Dr have any available units?
465 Park Dr has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 465 Park Dr have?
Some of 465 Park Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
465 Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 465 Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 465 Park Dr offer parking?
No, 465 Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 465 Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 465 Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 Park Dr have a pool?
No, 465 Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 465 Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 465 Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 465 Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 465 Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street
Boston, MA 02134
The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
9 Gardner Terrace
9 Gardner Terrace
Boston, MA 02134
Lofts At Atlantic Wharf
530 Atlantic Ave
Boston, MA 02210
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St
Boston, MA 02114
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Velo
3686 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02130
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 BedroomsBoston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly PlacesBoston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle LongwoodD Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia PointDowntown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston UniversityBunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson CollegeEmmanuel College