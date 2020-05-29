All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 461 Massachusetts Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
461 Massachusetts Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

461 Massachusetts Ave.

461 Massachusetts Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Lower Roxbury
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

461 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
Lower Roxbury

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 461 Massachusetts Ave. have any available units?
461 Massachusetts Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 461 Massachusetts Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
461 Massachusetts Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 Massachusetts Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 461 Massachusetts Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 461 Massachusetts Ave. offer parking?
No, 461 Massachusetts Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 461 Massachusetts Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 461 Massachusetts Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 Massachusetts Ave. have a pool?
No, 461 Massachusetts Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 461 Massachusetts Ave. have accessible units?
No, 461 Massachusetts Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 461 Massachusetts Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 461 Massachusetts Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 461 Massachusetts Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 461 Massachusetts Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College