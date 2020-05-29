Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 461 Massachusetts Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
461 Massachusetts Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
461 Massachusetts Ave.
461 Massachusetts Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Lower Roxbury
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
461 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
Lower Roxbury
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 461 Massachusetts Ave. have any available units?
461 Massachusetts Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 461 Massachusetts Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
461 Massachusetts Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 Massachusetts Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 461 Massachusetts Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 461 Massachusetts Ave. offer parking?
No, 461 Massachusetts Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 461 Massachusetts Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 461 Massachusetts Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 Massachusetts Ave. have a pool?
No, 461 Massachusetts Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 461 Massachusetts Ave. have accessible units?
No, 461 Massachusetts Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 461 Massachusetts Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 461 Massachusetts Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 461 Massachusetts Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 461 Massachusetts Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215
Similar Pages
Boston 1 Bedrooms
Boston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with Parking
Boston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Allston
South End
Fenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West Broadway
Back Bay
Downtown Boston
Columbia Point
Lower Roxbury
Apartments Near Colleges
Berklee College of Music
Boston University
Bunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College