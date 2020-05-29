Amenities
46 Creighton Street Apt #3, Boston, MA 02130 - 5 BR 3 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Eric Walbridge, Hillway Realty Group, (617) 299-9201. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. 5 beds, 3 baths, duplex, featuring wood floors, marble tile in the bathrooms, central air, laundry in unit, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and disposal. Building is sprinkled. No utils included. Transportation Bus: 41, Centre St @ Creighton St (0.11 mi) Subway: Orange Line, Jackson Square (0.43 mi) Bus: 44, Jackson Square (0.43 mi) Bus: 39, S Huntington Ave @ Bynner St (0.22 mi) Bus: 22, Columbus Ave @ Heath St (0.49 mi) Bus: 14, Heath St opp Hennigan School (0.19 mi) Tram: E, Heath Street (0.32 mi) Great deal! Call NOW before someone else does! Eric Walbridge 617-299-9201 eric@hillwayrealty.com [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3590129 ]