All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 46 Creighton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
46 Creighton Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

46 Creighton Street

46 Creighton Street · (617) 299-9201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

46 Creighton Street, Boston, MA 02130
Hyde Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
46 Creighton Street Apt #3, Boston, MA 02130 - 5 BR 3 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Eric Walbridge, Hillway Realty Group, (617) 299-9201. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. 5 beds, 3 baths, duplex, featuring wood floors, marble tile in the bathrooms, central air, laundry in unit, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and disposal. Building is sprinkled. No utils included. Transportation Bus: 41, Centre St @ Creighton St (0.11 mi) Subway: Orange Line, Jackson Square (0.43 mi) Bus: 44, Jackson Square (0.43 mi) Bus: 39, S Huntington Ave @ Bynner St (0.22 mi) Bus: 22, Columbus Ave @ Heath St (0.49 mi) Bus: 14, Heath St opp Hennigan School (0.19 mi) Tram: E, Heath Street (0.32 mi) Great deal! Call NOW before someone else does! Eric Walbridge 617-299-9201 eric@hillwayrealty.com [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3590129 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Creighton Street have any available units?
46 Creighton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 Creighton Street have?
Some of 46 Creighton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Creighton Street currently offering any rent specials?
46 Creighton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Creighton Street pet-friendly?
No, 46 Creighton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 46 Creighton Street offer parking?
No, 46 Creighton Street does not offer parking.
Does 46 Creighton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 Creighton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Creighton Street have a pool?
No, 46 Creighton Street does not have a pool.
Does 46 Creighton Street have accessible units?
No, 46 Creighton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Creighton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Creighton Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 46 Creighton Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02118
150 Camden
150 Camden Street
Boston, MA 02118
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
Velo
3686 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02130
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity