452 Rutherford Ave

Charlestown NO FEE 1 bed near T - Property Id: 261648
Quick walk to the Orange Line T station and bus routes into Downtown Boston with easy access to I-93, Rt.1, Rt.99. Walk to Whole Foods, and many shops, restaurants, and bars in Charlestown and East Somerville.
*All available apartments can be held until 10/31/2020. Rent shown is NET EFFECTIVE rate on 12 month lease with 1 month free. Market rate is $2439
This interior 1 bed has a full modern kitchen, in-unit W/D, a queen size bedroom, and expansive windows in the living room to let in all the natural light. Hardwood in the living areas with carpet in the bedroom.
Amenities include: Fitness center, conference room, work stations, outdoor space, dog run, clubroom, and more!
Additional info:
Garage parking- $200
Dogs- $75/month
Cats- $40/month
Holding Deposit - $500 w/ a 72 hour cancellation period
Approved application- no last month or security deposit
Utilities not included
*Pricing and availability subject to change. Contact Dave for more information or to schedule a tour.
