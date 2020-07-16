452 Rutherford Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse dog park gym parking garage

Charlestown NO FEE 1 bed near T - Property Id: 261648



Quick walk to the Orange Line T station and bus routes into Downtown Boston with easy access to I-93, Rt.1, Rt.99. Walk to Whole Foods, and many shops, restaurants, and bars in Charlestown and East Somerville.



*All available apartments can be held until 10/31/2020. Rent shown is NET EFFECTIVE rate on 12 month lease with 1 month free. Market rate is $2439



This interior 1 bed has a full modern kitchen, in-unit W/D, a queen size bedroom, and expansive windows in the living room to let in all the natural light. Hardwood in the living areas with carpet in the bedroom.



Amenities include: Fitness center, conference room, work stations, outdoor space, dog run, clubroom, and more!



Additional info:

Garage parking- $200

Dogs- $75/month

Cats- $40/month

Holding Deposit - $500 w/ a 72 hour cancellation period

Approved application- no last month or security deposit

Utilities not included



*Pricing and availability subject to change. Contact Dave for more information or to schedule a tour.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261648

Property Id 261648



(RLNE5854672)