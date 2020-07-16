All apartments in Boston
452 Rutherford Ave
452 Rutherford Ave

452 Rutherford Avenue · (774) 571-8432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

452 Rutherford Avenue, Boston, MA 02129
Medford Street - The Neck

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2234 · Avail. now

$2,234

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
garage
Charlestown NO FEE 1 bed near T - Property Id: 261648

Quick walk to the Orange Line T station and bus routes into Downtown Boston with easy access to I-93, Rt.1, Rt.99. Walk to Whole Foods, and many shops, restaurants, and bars in Charlestown and East Somerville.

*All available apartments can be held until 10/31/2020. Rent shown is NET EFFECTIVE rate on 12 month lease with 1 month free. Market rate is $2439

This interior 1 bed has a full modern kitchen, in-unit W/D, a queen size bedroom, and expansive windows in the living room to let in all the natural light. Hardwood in the living areas with carpet in the bedroom.

Amenities include: Fitness center, conference room, work stations, outdoor space, dog run, clubroom, and more!

Additional info:
Garage parking- $200
Dogs- $75/month
Cats- $40/month
Holding Deposit - $500 w/ a 72 hour cancellation period
Approved application- no last month or security deposit
Utilities not included

*Pricing and availability subject to change. Contact Dave for more information or to schedule a tour.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261648
Property Id 261648

(RLNE5854672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 Rutherford Ave have any available units?
452 Rutherford Ave has a unit available for $2,234 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 452 Rutherford Ave have?
Some of 452 Rutherford Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 Rutherford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
452 Rutherford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 Rutherford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 452 Rutherford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 452 Rutherford Ave offer parking?
Yes, 452 Rutherford Ave offers parking.
Does 452 Rutherford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 452 Rutherford Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 Rutherford Ave have a pool?
No, 452 Rutherford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 452 Rutherford Ave have accessible units?
No, 452 Rutherford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 452 Rutherford Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 452 Rutherford Ave has units with dishwashers.
