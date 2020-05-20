450 Rutherford Ave 517

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse community garden concierge courtyard fire pit gym parking bbq/grill garage hot tub yoga

Charlestown Lux Studio near T - Property Id: 267909



Charlestown lux studio near Whole Foods, shops, restaurants, and quick walk to Orange Line T.



Specials & Hold Times:



· All available apartments can be held until 10/31/20



**Rent shown is NET EFFECTIVE rate on 12 month lease with 1 month free. Market rate is $2199. No broker fee!**



Features: Large open floor plan, Expansive windows with natural lighting and views, Hardwood floors, Modern kitchen with quartz countertop & stainless steel appliances, Sleek spa bathroom, High end finishes throughout, Ample closet & storage space, and In-unit washer/dryer



Community Amenities: Private Garage parking ($200), Butterfly building access, Package concierge, Business area with meeting rooms, Resident lounge with catering kitchen, State of the art fitness center, Yoga studio, BBQ & picnic area, and Courtyard with managed community garden and fire pit



*Pricing and availability are subject to change.

**NO BROKER FEE

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/450-rutherford-ave-charlestown-ma-unit-517/267909

Property Id 267909



(RLNE5952960)