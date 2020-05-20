All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 450 Rutherford Ave 517.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
450 Rutherford Ave 517
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

450 Rutherford Ave 517

450 Rutherford Avenue · (774) 571-8432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Medford Street - The Neck
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

450 Rutherford Avenue, Boston, MA 02129
Medford Street - The Neck

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 517 · Avail. now

$2,015

Studio · 1 Bath · 494 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
community garden
concierge
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
yoga
Charlestown Lux Studio near T - Property Id: 267909

Charlestown lux studio near Whole Foods, shops, restaurants, and quick walk to Orange Line T.

Specials & Hold Times:

· All available apartments can be held until 10/31/20

**Rent shown is NET EFFECTIVE rate on 12 month lease with 1 month free. Market rate is $2199. No broker fee!**

Features: Large open floor plan, Expansive windows with natural lighting and views, Hardwood floors, Modern kitchen with quartz countertop & stainless steel appliances, Sleek spa bathroom, High end finishes throughout, Ample closet & storage space, and In-unit washer/dryer

Community Amenities: Private Garage parking ($200), Butterfly building access, Package concierge, Business area with meeting rooms, Resident lounge with catering kitchen, State of the art fitness center, Yoga studio, BBQ & picnic area, and Courtyard with managed community garden and fire pit

*Pricing and availability are subject to change.
**NO BROKER FEE
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/450-rutherford-ave-charlestown-ma-unit-517/267909
Property Id 267909

(RLNE5952960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 Rutherford Ave 517 have any available units?
450 Rutherford Ave 517 has a unit available for $2,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 Rutherford Ave 517 have?
Some of 450 Rutherford Ave 517's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 Rutherford Ave 517 currently offering any rent specials?
450 Rutherford Ave 517 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 Rutherford Ave 517 pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 Rutherford Ave 517 is pet friendly.
Does 450 Rutherford Ave 517 offer parking?
Yes, 450 Rutherford Ave 517 offers parking.
Does 450 Rutherford Ave 517 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 Rutherford Ave 517 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 Rutherford Ave 517 have a pool?
No, 450 Rutherford Ave 517 does not have a pool.
Does 450 Rutherford Ave 517 have accessible units?
No, 450 Rutherford Ave 517 does not have accessible units.
Does 450 Rutherford Ave 517 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 Rutherford Ave 517 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 450 Rutherford Ave 517?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Boylston St
40 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02111
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln
Boston, MA 02210
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
31-35 South Street
31 South Street
Boston, MA 02135
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
81 Essex
81 Essex Street
Boston, MA 02111
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBoston 2 Bedroom Apartments
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Apartments
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity