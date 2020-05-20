450 Rutherford Ave 517

Amenities
Charlestown Lux Studio near T - Property Id: 267909
Charlestown lux studio near Whole Foods, shops, restaurants, and quick walk to Orange Line T.
Specials & Hold Times:
· All available apartments can be held until 10/31/20
**Rent shown is NET EFFECTIVE rate on 12 month lease with 1 month free. Market rate is $2199. No broker fee!**
Features: Large open floor plan, Expansive windows with natural lighting and views, Hardwood floors, Modern kitchen with quartz countertop & stainless steel appliances, Sleek spa bathroom, High end finishes throughout, Ample closet & storage space, and In-unit washer/dryer
Community Amenities: Private Garage parking ($200), Butterfly building access, Package concierge, Business area with meeting rooms, Resident lounge with catering kitchen, State of the art fitness center, Yoga studio, BBQ & picnic area, and Courtyard with managed community garden and fire pit
*Pricing and availability are subject to change.
**NO BROKER FEE
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/450-rutherford-ave-charlestown-ma-unit-517/267909
Property Id 267909
(RLNE5952960)