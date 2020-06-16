All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 450 Rutherford Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
450 Rutherford Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

450 Rutherford Ave

450 Rutherford Avenue · (774) 571-8432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Medford Street - The Neck
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

450 Rutherford Avenue, Boston, MA 02129
Medford Street - The Neck

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3304 · Avail. now

$3,304

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
2/2 near Orange line T ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 213873

Brand New pet friendly luxury building near Charlestown's Hood Park/Sullivan Square! This sun-drenched corner 2 bed/2 bath apartment comes with hardwood flooring in the kitchen and living room, expansive windows throughout, a modern kitchen w/island, in-unit laundry, two large bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms.

**NO FEE. Rent shown is NET EFFECTIVE rate on 13 month lease with 6 weeks free**

Building amenities include: concierge, on-site maintenance and management, conference room, works stations, clubroom, resident kitchen/dining room, fitness center + yoga/barre studio, outdoor courtyard with BBQ, furniture + resident garden (grow your own herbs!), as well as a dog run + pet wash station. 5-10 min walk to Orange Line T, Whole Foods. Easy access to Rt. 93, Rt. 1, Storrow Drive, and Downtown Boston.

Garage parking available starting at $200/month
Utilities not included in rent

*Pricing/avail. subject to change*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213873
Property Id 213873

(RLNE5776448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 Rutherford Ave have any available units?
450 Rutherford Ave has a unit available for $3,304 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 Rutherford Ave have?
Some of 450 Rutherford Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 Rutherford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
450 Rutherford Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 Rutherford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 Rutherford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 450 Rutherford Ave offer parking?
Yes, 450 Rutherford Ave does offer parking.
Does 450 Rutherford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 Rutherford Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 Rutherford Ave have a pool?
No, 450 Rutherford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 450 Rutherford Ave have accessible units?
No, 450 Rutherford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 450 Rutherford Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 Rutherford Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 450 Rutherford Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Boylston St
40 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02111
26 Allston Street Apartments
26 Allston Street
Boston, MA 02134
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd
Boston, MA 02125
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
Radius
530 Western Ave
Boston, MA 02135
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St
Boston, MA 02118
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity