450 Rutherford Ave

2/2 near Orange line T ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 213873
Brand New pet friendly luxury building near Charlestown's Hood Park/Sullivan Square! This sun-drenched corner 2 bed/2 bath apartment comes with hardwood flooring in the kitchen and living room, expansive windows throughout, a modern kitchen w/island, in-unit laundry, two large bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms.
**NO FEE. Rent shown is NET EFFECTIVE rate on 13 month lease with 6 weeks free**
Building amenities include: concierge, on-site maintenance and management, conference room, works stations, clubroom, resident kitchen/dining room, fitness center + yoga/barre studio, outdoor courtyard with BBQ, furniture + resident garden (grow your own herbs!), as well as a dog run + pet wash station. 5-10 min walk to Orange Line T, Whole Foods. Easy access to Rt. 93, Rt. 1, Storrow Drive, and Downtown Boston.
Garage parking available starting at $200/month
Utilities not included in rent
*Pricing/avail. subject to change*
