450 Rutherford Ave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park gym parking bbq/grill garage yoga

2/2 near Orange line T ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 213873



Brand New pet friendly luxury building near Charlestown's Hood Park/Sullivan Square! This sun-drenched corner 2 bed/2 bath apartment comes with hardwood flooring in the kitchen and living room, expansive windows throughout, a modern kitchen w/island, in-unit laundry, two large bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms.



**NO FEE. Rent shown is NET EFFECTIVE rate on 13 month lease with 6 weeks free**



Building amenities include: concierge, on-site maintenance and management, conference room, works stations, clubroom, resident kitchen/dining room, fitness center + yoga/barre studio, outdoor courtyard with BBQ, furniture + resident garden (grow your own herbs!), as well as a dog run + pet wash station. 5-10 min walk to Orange Line T, Whole Foods. Easy access to Rt. 93, Rt. 1, Storrow Drive, and Downtown Boston.



Garage parking available starting at $200/month

Utilities not included in rent



