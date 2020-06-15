45 Saint Germain Street

Amenities

This adorable one bedroom, one bathroom apartment is conveniently located on the second floor of a brownstone on an adorable tree lined street in the heart of Back Bay. The apartment includes a large bay window in front of the apartment, electric fireplace with exposed brick in the living room, a dishwasher and garbage disposal in the kitchen and a walk in closet in the bedroom. There is also a back deck off the bedroom to give some outdoor space in the warm seasons. Rent includes hot water and trash collection. The property is owned by a management company who are fabulous with the upkeep. They are quick to respond to requests, are always making improvements and even take in your packages for you. The street is a one way that is resident parking only.



No Pets Allowed



