Home
/
Boston, MA
/
45 Saint Germain Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

45 Saint Germain Street

45 Saint Germain Street · (617) 775-0638
Location

45 Saint Germain Street, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
This adorable one bedroom, one bathroom apartment is conveniently located on the second floor of a brownstone on an adorable tree lined street in the heart of Back Bay. The apartment includes a large bay window in front of the apartment, electric fireplace with exposed brick in the living room, a dishwasher and garbage disposal in the kitchen and a walk in closet in the bedroom. There is also a back deck off the bedroom to give some outdoor space in the warm seasons. Rent includes hot water and trash collection. The property is owned by a management company who are fabulous with the upkeep. They are quick to respond to requests, are always making improvements and even take in your packages for you. The street is a one way that is resident parking only.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/boston-ma?lid=12777850

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5316288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Saint Germain Street have any available units?
45 Saint Germain Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Saint Germain Street have?
Some of 45 Saint Germain Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Saint Germain Street currently offering any rent specials?
45 Saint Germain Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Saint Germain Street pet-friendly?
No, 45 Saint Germain Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 45 Saint Germain Street offer parking?
Yes, 45 Saint Germain Street does offer parking.
Does 45 Saint Germain Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Saint Germain Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Saint Germain Street have a pool?
No, 45 Saint Germain Street does not have a pool.
Does 45 Saint Germain Street have accessible units?
No, 45 Saint Germain Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Saint Germain Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Saint Germain Street has units with dishwashers.
