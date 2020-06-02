45 Province St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage gym pool 24hr concierge

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool garage hot tub media room valet service

[Currently Vacant] [ Video Tour available] Luxury 2 BR / 2 Bath condominium home for rent at prestigious 45 PROVINCE. Garage valet parking space included! Floor to ceiling windows from every room with Panoramic Harbor - Financial District views. South to East exposure floods this home with light and the open, flexible floor plan allows for the 2nd bedroom to be used as a study or bedroom. Open kitchen with custom cabinets, breakfast bar, Sub-Zero and Bosche. Hardwood floors throughout. 45 PROVINCE is a luxury boutique residence with 24/7 concierge and hotel style amenities such as Exhale spa and fitness studio, heated year-round pool, breathtaking 33rd floor roof deck, and Club Level with media screening room, residents' lounge and dining area. Located in the center of Downtown, 45 PROVINCE offers convenient access to the entire city, plus Mass Pike, airport, Rt. 93 and more.