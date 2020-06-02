All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

45 Province St

45 Province Street · (617) 678-3889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 Province Street, Boston, MA 02108
Downtown Boston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2104 · Avail. now

$6,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1291 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
valet service
[Currently Vacant] [ Video Tour available] Luxury 2 BR / 2 Bath condominium home for rent at prestigious 45 PROVINCE. Garage valet parking space included! Floor to ceiling windows from every room with Panoramic Harbor - Financial District views. South to East exposure floods this home with light and the open, flexible floor plan allows for the 2nd bedroom to be used as a study or bedroom. Open kitchen with custom cabinets, breakfast bar, Sub-Zero and Bosche. Hardwood floors throughout. 45 PROVINCE is a luxury boutique residence with 24/7 concierge and hotel style amenities such as Exhale spa and fitness studio, heated year-round pool, breathtaking 33rd floor roof deck, and Club Level with media screening room, residents' lounge and dining area. Located in the center of Downtown, 45 PROVINCE offers convenient access to the entire city, plus Mass Pike, airport, Rt. 93 and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Province St have any available units?
45 Province St has a unit available for $6,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Province St have?
Some of 45 Province St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Province St currently offering any rent specials?
45 Province St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Province St pet-friendly?
No, 45 Province St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 45 Province St offer parking?
Yes, 45 Province St does offer parking.
Does 45 Province St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Province St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Province St have a pool?
Yes, 45 Province St has a pool.
Does 45 Province St have accessible units?
No, 45 Province St does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Province St have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Province St does not have units with dishwashers.
