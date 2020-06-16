All apartments in Boston
Location

45 L Street, Boston, MA 02127
City Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $3450 · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
new construction
Brand new construction of 30-unit mixed-use building, complete with ultra luxurious finishes including quartz countertops, high end appliances, central air, on-demand high efficient HW heaters, fireplaces, steam showers, in-ceiling bluetooth speakers, elevator service and more. Full size W&D in-unit.
Close proximity to the Seaport, public transit, bars and restaurants

For More Information Contact

Pauline Golden
Real Estate Resources
(781) 336-6975
pgolden@rerboston.com
www.rerboston.com

(RLNE5578825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 L St have any available units?
45 L St has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 L St have?
Some of 45 L St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 L St currently offering any rent specials?
45 L St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 L St pet-friendly?
No, 45 L St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 45 L St offer parking?
Yes, 45 L St does offer parking.
Does 45 L St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 L St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 L St have a pool?
No, 45 L St does not have a pool.
Does 45 L St have accessible units?
No, 45 L St does not have accessible units.
Does 45 L St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 L St has units with dishwashers.
