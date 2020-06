Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with heat and hot water included Features: Recently gut renovated 2 floors of living space- First floor and ground floor Laundry in unit Heat and hot water included in rent Central air Open concept floor plan Modern kitchen features granite and stainless appliances/dishwasher/disposal Hardwood floors throughout Tiled bath 3 good sized bedrooms .2mi to the Blue Line at Maverick - 10 mins to downtown Boston Pet s on a case-by-case basis with deposit Snow Removal Professionally managed No security deposit!



Terms: One year lease