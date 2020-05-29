All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

45 Broad St.

45 Broad Street · (617) 744-4733
Location

45 Broad Street, Boston, MA 02109
Downtown Boston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This a great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Financial District. The apartment features A/C,Air Conditioning,Central AC,Central Air,Completely Renovated,Complimentary Laundry,Dishwasher,Disposal,Eat-in Kitchen,Gas Heat,Gas Range,Granite Counter Tops,Hardwood Floors,Heat &amp; Hot Water,High Ceiling,High Ceilings,Hot Water,Laundry in Unit,Modern Bath,Modern Kitchen,Near T,New Appliances,New/Renovated Bath,New/Renovated Kitchen,Newly Renovated,Open Floor Concept,Pictures May Not Be Actual Apartment,Stainless Steel Appliance(s),Washer and Dryer in unit and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Broad St. have any available units?
45 Broad St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Broad St. have?
Some of 45 Broad St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Broad St. currently offering any rent specials?
45 Broad St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Broad St. pet-friendly?
No, 45 Broad St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 45 Broad St. offer parking?
No, 45 Broad St. does not offer parking.
Does 45 Broad St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Broad St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Broad St. have a pool?
No, 45 Broad St. does not have a pool.
Does 45 Broad St. have accessible units?
No, 45 Broad St. does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Broad St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Broad St. has units with dishwashers.
