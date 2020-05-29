45 Broad St.

Amenities
This a great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Financial District. The apartment features A/C,Air Conditioning,Central AC,Central Air,Completely Renovated,Complimentary Laundry,Dishwasher,Disposal,Eat-in Kitchen,Gas Heat,Gas Range,Granite Counter Tops,Hardwood Floors,Heat & Hot Water,High Ceiling,High Ceilings,Hot Water,Laundry in Unit,Modern Bath,Modern Kitchen,Near T,New Appliances,New/Renovated Bath,New/Renovated Kitchen,Newly Renovated,Open Floor Concept,Pictures May Not Be Actual Apartment,Stainless Steel Appliance(s),Washer and Dryer in unit and more!