439 Marlborough St.

439 Marlborough Street · No Longer Available
Location

439 Marlborough Street, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
fireplace
microwave
range
This a great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in . The apartment features Decorative Fireplace,Dishwasher,Exposed Brick,Hardwood Floors,High Ceilings,Microwave,Oven/Range,Recessed Lighting,Refrigerator and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 Marlborough St. have any available units?
439 Marlborough St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 439 Marlborough St. have?
Some of 439 Marlborough St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 Marlborough St. currently offering any rent specials?
439 Marlborough St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 Marlborough St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 439 Marlborough St. is pet friendly.
Does 439 Marlborough St. offer parking?
No, 439 Marlborough St. does not offer parking.
Does 439 Marlborough St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 439 Marlborough St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 Marlborough St. have a pool?
No, 439 Marlborough St. does not have a pool.
Does 439 Marlborough St. have accessible units?
No, 439 Marlborough St. does not have accessible units.
Does 439 Marlborough St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 439 Marlborough St. has units with dishwashers.
